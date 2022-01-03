ANL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.9%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.83%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FCCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
FFBL 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.11%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.41%)
GGL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
JSCL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
NETSOL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (4.26%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.34%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.43%)
TELE 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
TRG 119.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.1%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 39.4 (0.86%)
BR30 19,489 Increased By 156.2 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,887 Increased By 290.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,647 Increased By 144.9 (0.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

OPEC+ expected to stick with planned Feb output increase, sources say

Reuters 03 Jan 2022

LONDON/MOSCOW: OPEC+ is expected to stick to its plans for a February output increase when it meets on Tuesday, predicting a mild and short-lived impact on demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant, three sources from the group of oil producers told Reuters on Monday.

OPEC+, a grouping of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, has been gradually unwinding record oil production cuts agreed in 2020 to counter the demand destruction from the pandemic.

Current plans would see it raise its February production target by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) as it has done each month since mid-2021.

In a technical report seen by Reuters on Sunday, the group downplayed the impact on the oil market from the Omicron variant.

"The impact of ... Omicron ... is expected to be mild and short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges," the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) report said.

"This is in addition to a steady economic outlook in both the advanced and emerging economies," it added.

While the group has been raising its targets, its production increases have not kept pace as some members struggle with capacity constraints.

Oil starts new year on positive note, pandemic worries curb gains

OPEC+ oil producers missed their production targets by 650,000 bpd in November and 730,000 bpd in October, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said last month.

OPEC will hold a meeting on Monday at 1300 GMT to discuss the appointment of a new secretary general to succeed Nigeria's Mohammad Barkindo.

Haitham al-Ghais, a former Kuwaiti governor to OPEC, is expected to get the job as he enjoys wide support from member countries, sources told Reuters last week.

The JTC is also meeting on Monday to discuss market fundamentals.

In the JTC report's base scenario, OECD commercial oil stocks in 2022 will remain below the 2015-2019 average in the first three quarters before rising above that average by 24 million barrels in the fourth quarter.

OPEC oil output

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

OPEC+ expected to stick with planned Feb output increase, sources say

Pakistan strengthened relations with major powers in 2021: Qureshi

Follow SOPs, we don't want to impose strict restrictions: Murtaza Wahab

SBP launches licensing and regulatory framework for digital banks

KSE-100 opens 2022 with 0.65% gain, closes near 44,900 level

Muzzammil Aslam appointed spokesperson Energy Ministry

Pakistan reports over 700 Covid-19 cases for first time since October 2021

Former Pakistan captain Hafeez calls time on international career

Volatile Turkish lira seesaws after inflation surges

Drone attack on US base foiled, Iraqi security sources say

Jul-Dec 2021: Trade deficit touches $25bn mark

Read more stories