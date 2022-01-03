ANL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.9%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.83%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FCCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
FFBL 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.11%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.41%)
GGL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
JSCL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
NETSOL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (4.26%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.34%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.43%)
TELE 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
TRG 119.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.1%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 39.4 (0.86%)
BR30 19,489 Increased By 156.2 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,887 Increased By 290.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,647 Increased By 144.9 (0.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Drone attack on US base foiled, Iraqi security sources say

Reuters Updated 03 Jan 2022

BAGHDAD: Two armed drones were shot down on Monday as they approached an Iraqi military base hosting US forces near Baghdad's international airport, Iraqi security sources said, reporting no casualties.

The attack came as Iran and its allies in Iraq marked the second anniversary of the assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed in a drone strike near Baghdad airport ordered by then-US president Donald Trump.

