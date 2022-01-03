Fuel adjustment charges by KE: Nepra to conduct public hearing today

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will conduct a public hearing on Monday (today) to discuss petition submitted by K-Electric on fuel adjustment charges for the month of November 2021 and Quarterly Adjustments for the period July till September 2021.

The request made by the utility are in line with the mechanism given in KE’s Multi Year Tariff whereby changes in Fuel prices, generation and power purchase mix are passed through along with certain adjustments.

For the month of November, KE has requested for Fuel Charges Adjustment with an average impact on consumer of 31 paisa per unit, however, final decision will be made by Nepra after scrutiny with instruction on the period during which these costs can be applied to consumer bills.

KE also requested for Quarterly adjustments for the period July till September 2021 with an estimated impact of 5.182 rupees per unit. This increase in September 2021 was necessitated due to increase in fuel prices in September 2021 by 61 percent (RLNG) and 28 percent (Furnace oil). However, with Government of Pakistan’s policy of Uniform Consumer Tariff across the country, this variation is not likely to impact consumers.

These hearings are part of a regular process, whereby the regulatory authority scrutinises the adjustment requests based on the facts and figures. State-owned Discos are usually heard in one sitting while K-Electric’s hearings are conducted separately.

