ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad police issues performance report

Press Release 03 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police on Saturday issued its annual performance report, according to which it detained 14527 culprits of various crimes, recovered looted valuables, cash, weapons and narcotics.

According to the report, the police during the year 2021 arrested 2778 culprits involved in crimes against property other serious crimes, 1396 drug peddlers, 1298 accused of illegal weapons and held 1093 culprits of 428 gangs. Islamabad Police received 7154 Rescue 15 calls till December 08, 2021, responding to which 1550 cases were registered which was 21.66 percent of the total calls.

Inspector General Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas acquired the record of pending calls after December 08, and 5085 cases were registered while registration of cases on other calls was underway.

IGP said that immediate registration of cases was basic right of the citizens and they would not be deprived of their right under any circumstance. Islamabad Police has so far registered cases on 6635 which was 92.74 percent and was the largest response ratio of 15 calls of police across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Islamabad police Muhammad Ahsan Younas IGP Islamabad

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Islamabad police issues performance report

Dec exports surge 16.7pc to $2.76bn YoY: Dawood

Three agreements with KE: Secy Power summons internal meeting

‘Fake’ undertaking for Nawaz: govt to approach LHC for action against Shehbaz

Chinese cos help Pakistan cut cellphone imports

Wheat flour prices: Umar hits out at Sindh govt

Africa duty-free trade programme: US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea

Jul-Dec 2021: Trade deficit touches $25bn mark

IMF to approve tranche only after prior actions are carried out: govt

Umar rings alarm bells over Omicron

Omicron-related disruptions cause over 3,600 flight cancellations

Read more stories