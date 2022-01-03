Islamabad police issues performance report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police on Saturday issued its annual performance report, according to which it detained 14527 culprits of various crimes, recovered looted valuables, cash, weapons and narcotics.

According to the report, the police during the year 2021 arrested 2778 culprits involved in crimes against property other serious crimes, 1396 drug peddlers, 1298 accused of illegal weapons and held 1093 culprits of 428 gangs. Islamabad Police received 7154 Rescue 15 calls till December 08, 2021, responding to which 1550 cases were registered which was 21.66 percent of the total calls.

Inspector General Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas acquired the record of pending calls after December 08, and 5085 cases were registered while registration of cases on other calls was underway.

IGP said that immediate registration of cases was basic right of the citizens and they would not be deprived of their right under any circumstance. Islamabad Police has so far registered cases on 6635 which was 92.74 percent and was the largest response ratio of 15 calls of police across the country.

