ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,941
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,296,527
59424hr
Sindh
482,411
Punjab
445,228
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,720
KPK
181,430
Australia eyeing Ashes whitewash with eye on WTC final, says Lyon

Reuters 02 Jan 2022

SYDNEY: Australia will press for an Ashes series whitewash against England to boost their chances of making the final of the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC), spin spearhead Nathan Lyon said on Sunday.

The home side have already claimed an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-test series and the importance of maintaining their winning run was not lost on Lyon.

"I've never ever considered (a match) dead-rubber when you wear the baggy green and go out and represent Australia in a test match," off-spinner Lyon said ahead of the fourth test due to begin at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

"So there's no dead-rubbers. Firstly because it's (the) test championship, but another one, we want to go five-nil up."

"Obviously Ashes for me is the pinnacle, but I'd love to be part of the test championship final, whether that's at Lord's or wherever it may be in the world... A lot of work to do to get there."

Australia could not make the inaugural WTC final last year, when New Zealand beat India to win the crown, but lead the standings after their red-hot Ashes form.

Lyon was aware that "world class" England would be desperate to salvage some pride in the last two tests after being thoroughly outplayed in the series so far.

While Joe Root's future as England's test captain looks in doubt, the 31-year-old is currently the leading scorer in the series though his quest for his first century in Australia continues.

"He has not scored a century but he's got off to some decent starts and he's made some decent scores," Lyon said.

"Our job is to try and restrict and try and remove each and every batter that comes out there... and I think we've been doing a really good job in that at the moment.

"I don't want to rest on our heels or anything like that. We want to get better... and try and put Joe under a lot more pressure when he first comes to the crease so he doesn't get a start.

"But at the end of the day, he's a world class player."

While batsman Travis Head will miss the Sydney test after testing positive for COVID-19, all other squad members, staff and families have returned negative results in the most recent round of testing, Cricket Australia said.

Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis, who were called up as cover, were to join the squad later on Sunday, along with opener Marcus Harris.

Nic Maddinson will remain in Melbourne as a standby player, the CA added.

Nathan Lyon Sydney Cricket Ground World Test Championship Ashes series

