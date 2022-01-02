Aiwan-e-Sadr opens for public

ISLAMABAD: A large number of citizens belonging to different walks of life visited Aiwan-e-Sadr on Saturday. The Aiwan-e-Sadr was opened for the general public on Saturday. A number of families, students, children, ordinary people, and others visited different sections of the President House and evinced keen interest in the historical photographs and other items at display.

The people wearing masks and observing safe distancing roamed freely and enjoyed the cool and cloudy day by sauntering around the green lawns. The opening of the doors of the Presidency from 1300hrs to 1600hrs coincides with the arrival of the new year. In the past, the Presidency had been opened for the general public on several occasions to give them an opportunity to have a glimpse of the building once considered to be a no-go area for the general public.

