Jan 01, 2022
Sports

Klopp to miss Chelsea game after suspected positive Covid test: club

AFP 01 Jan 2022

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will miss his side's crucial Premier League clash at Chelsea on Sunday after a suspected positive coronavirus test.

Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the fixture at Stamford Bridge as third placed Liverpool try to keep pace with leaders Manchester City.

As well as Klopp's test result, three other members of his backroom staff have tested positive, but Liverpool are not expected to ask for the match to be postponed at this stage.

"Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result," Liverpool said in a statement on Saturday.

"The Reds manager, who reported mild symptoms ahead of the fixture, is now isolating.

"Assistant manager Pep Lijnders will therefore lead the team for the 4.30pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge."

No further Liverpool players have tested positive beyond the unnamed three previously confirmed by Klopp on Friday.

Chelsea taking 'huge risks' with players, says Tuchel

Despite distancing himself from suggestions the game could be in danger, Klopp this week described each new day as a "lottery" as he waited to discover if any of his squad had tested positive.

"Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday," the statement added.

"Three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results, however."

Liverpool are one point behind Chelsea with a game in hand after losing their last league match at Leicester on Tuesday.

Chelsea Jurgen Klopp Covid test

Klopp to miss Chelsea game after suspected positive Covid test: club

