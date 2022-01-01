ICT imposes ban on pillion riding

ISLAMABAD: The district administration has imposed ban on pillion riding on the eve of New Year’s night.

A senior police officer said that the decision to ban pillion riding in the city has been taken under section 144 to prohibit the use of motorcycles for pillion riding to avoid any threat to public peace.

According to a notification by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, ban has been imposed to provide immediate protection to public life and property as some pillion riders are likely to resort to violence and disrupting the peace and tranquility in the federal capital on the New Year’s Eve.

The ban will remain in effect for five hours, from 9pm on December 31 to 2am on January 1.

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice, Athar Minallah, rejected an application seeking a ban on fireworks in the capital city on New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, the city police put security on high alert in the city in order to avert any untoward incident on the eve of New Year’s night. Over 1,000 personnel were deployed in different parts of the city.

