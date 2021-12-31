ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FCCL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
FNEL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
JSCL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.86%)
KAPCO 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.61%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.57%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.94%)
NETSOL 96.11 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.11%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.9%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
POWER 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.27%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
SNGP 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.62%)
TELE 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
TRG 125.09 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.62%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 19.9 (0.44%)
BR30 19,566 Increased By 258.4 (1.34%)
KSE100 44,416 Increased By 156.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,432 Increased By 62.9 (0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Minister defends govt borrowing

Naveed Butt 31 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said that a total of public debt as at end-September 2021 stood at Rs41.4 trillion, out of which domestic debt was Rs26.4 trillion and external debt was Rs15.0 trillion.

In written replies to questions in the National Assembly, on Thursday, the minister said the government borrowing remains vital part of financing mechanism for developing countries such as Pakistan and is a routine function of most sovereigns across the globe. Most economies world-wide rely on debt inflows to fulfill the shortfall in available resources to fund the government budget.

He said that borrowed funds are at times also required for resource-intensive infrastructure projects, which are geared towards facilitating economic growth and achieving social development goals.

He said the government of Pakistan will also borrow to mainly finance its budget deficit approved by the parliament every year. In another written reply to a question, Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan said that from 1st August 2018 to 31st October 2021, the government of Pakistan received a total of $38.8 billion in the form of foreign loans and grants.

Jul 2018-Jun 2021: Total public debt up by Rs14.9trn, Tarin tells NA

He said the government received $1.007 billion grant and $37.857 billion loan during that period. He said that on the one hand, foreign loans and grants are obtained to bridge the financing gap (fiscal deficit) and meet development needs of the federal and the provincial governments.

He said that on the other hand, foreign inflows are also used to meet the external payments and liabilities including debt servicing.

He said that against receipt of $37.857 billion foreign loans, the government of Pakistan paid $29.815 billion as external debt servicing including principal and interest payments during August 2018 to October 2021.

He said that thus, net inflow is only $8.042 billion in 39 months

($2.474 billion/year on average).

Whereas, during the period of July 2013 to June 2018 (5-years), the Government of Pakistan received $49.762 billion as foreign loans and repaid $27.071 billion as debt servicing, he said.

He said the net inflow was $22.691 billion during the 5 years (4.538 billion/year on average).

The minister said that as compared to debt servicing of $27.071 billion during July 2013 to June 2018 ($5.414 billion/year on average) by the previous government, the present government inherited historic high level of debt servicing.

As a result of this, the government had to pay $29.815 billion during August 2018 to October 2021 ($9.174 billion/year on average) on account of external debt servicing including principal and interest, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Omar Ayub Khan Domestic debt Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin public debt external debt govt borrowing

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Minister defends govt borrowing

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

Loan for Sui gas companies: MoF urged to extend Rs24.19bn sovereign guarantee

Finance (Suppl) Bill: 17pc GST proposed to be levied on over 150 items

SBP bill aimed at insulating officials from actions

Govt tables Supplementary Finance, SBP bills

Only Rs2bn impact on the common man: Tarin says IMF programme ‘vital for economy’

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Burden of Rs650bn shifted to consumers: Govt fails to improve power sector’s performance

Energy items: there’s no reduction in trade deficit intensity

SNGPL-based plants: Ministry suggests Rs839/MMBtu rate for operations

Read more stories