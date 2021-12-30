NY coffee may climb into $2.323-$2.35 range

SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may climb into a range of $2.323-$2.35 per lb, as its bounce from the Dec. 20 low of $2.2310 looks incomplete.

The bounce consists of three waves. So far, only two have unfolded. The current wave c is expected to travel into the target zone.

Support is at $2.2520, a break below which could cause a fall into $2.1810-$2.2205 range.

