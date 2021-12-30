Motorway sections shut due to dense fog

LAHORE: Dense fog has blanketed various parts of Punjab on night between Tuesday and Wednesday, badly disrupting the road traffic and paralysing routine life.

According to details, due to low visibility the Motorway M2 section from Lahore to Sheikhupura, Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot, Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Samundri and Motorway M5 from Multan to Uch Sharif have been closed for all kind of traffic as visibility has dropped very low due to thick fog.

The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at very slow speed as the visibility was dropped to very low due to dense fog. The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling as visibility was very low at some places due to heavy fog.