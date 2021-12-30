ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
PIA inks MoU with PITB on e-FOAS

Recorder Report 30 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have signed a MoU to implement e-filing & Office Automation System (e-FOAS) for PIA.

According to the details, the e-FOAS is a key initiative of PITB that allows departmental workflow automation, receipt & issuance management, e-noting & e-letter management using digital signatures, electronic record room, and meeting scheduler. The system ensures efficiency, transparency and security while reducing administrative costs.

The MoU was signed between PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor and PIA CEO Air Marshal (Retd.) Arshad Malik in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park.

“E-FOAS will help in improving organizational efficiency through digitization of workflows leading to better communication and informed decision-making. E-FOAS would also facilitate in timely and effective management of daily operations by making the routine correspondence digitally accessible round-the-clock,” said PIA CEO.

Speaking at the occasion Chairman PITB said, “e-FOAS is playing a vital role in performance improvement through digitization of work processes for both the public sector and semi-government organizations. It aims at strengthening the organizations by supporting prompt internal and external communication, eliminating ambiguities and miscommunication ensuring smoother workflows and greater transparency.”

PITB has also developed an e-FOAS Android and iOS based mobile application to access files on-the-go helping the management to stay connected and interactive in workflow processes. The integrated SMS and email gateways facilitate the users to send alerts and notifications instantly.

