Copper hits one-month high as LME reopens after Christmas break

London base metals were mixed in late Asian trading on Wednesday with investors booking profits from recent rallies, while copper jumped to a one-month high after a two-day LME trading break.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange, which was closed on Monday and Tuesday for public holidays, was up 1.2% at $9,679 a tonne by 0701 GMT. It touched $9,706 earlier in the session, its highest since Nov. 26.

An arbitrage opportunity between COMEX and LME copper supported the metal, a Singapore-based trader said.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, however, ended daytime trading 0.2% lower at 70,200 yuan ($11,017.47) a tonne, after scaling a one-month high on Tuesday.

