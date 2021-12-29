Flammable substances: IG Punjab orders crackdown on buyers, sellers, makers

LAHORE: With just a few days left for the New Year’s celebrations across the country, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed all the regional and district police officers to initiate a fresh crackdown in their respective regions against the buyers, sellers and manufacturers of flammable substances across Punjab.

In a letter sent to all the RPOs, DPOs and CPOs on Tuesday, the IG directed the officers to constitute “special squads” in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala for taking necessary legal actions against law breakers on the eve of New Year’s night.

“Individuals involved in one wheeling, aerial firing and hooliganism activities will be put behind bars who tried to take law into their own hands on New Year’s night,” he said

and warned the officers that no negligence will be tolerated for protection of lives and properties of the masses.

