Greek envoy, COAS discuss Afghan situation

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Greece to Pakistan Andreas Papastavrou paid a farewell call to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Pakistan Army’s general headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters relating to mutual interest, regional security situation especially the current situation in Afghanistan, and cooperation in various fields came under discussion during the meeting.

The COAS said that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for the Afghan people.

General Bajwa stressed upon the need for global convergence on Afghanistan and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

The Army Chief thanked the Greek Ambassador Andreas Papastavrou for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two Countries.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to keep working for better relations between both the Countries.