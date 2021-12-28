ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
Siraj criticises PTI govt’s economic policies

Recorder Report 28 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said that PTI government has destroyed the economy and handed over Pakistan to the IMF. The PTI government has gifted the country with plethora of problems in three and half years.

According to media cell of JI at Mansoora, while addressing a public meeting in Taunsa tehsil of district Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday, the JI chief was earlier given reception by the party’s local leaders and workers in Muzaffargarh where he also met with the notables of the area.

The governments of the PTI, the PML-N, the PPP and military dictators had miserably failed to deliver during their rule over country, he said, adding the JI was the only option left with the people now.

He further said that if voted to power, the JI would transform the country as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhmmad Ali Jinnah.

Sirajul Haq said the feudal lords and ruling elite did not want to see common man in assemblies. They, he added, created hurdles in the way of educated youth and wanted the masses to severe them like their [ruling elite] elders had served the British rulers of united India.

The ruling elite of the country, he added, was carrying the legacy of the colonial era. He said there was need to get rid of them through peaceful democratic struggle. He said the country could not be put on track in presence of corrupt system.

