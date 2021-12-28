FCCI to host ‘All Pakistan Chambers Economic Conference’ in Feb 2022

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will host a mega event of “All Pakistan Chambers Economic Conference” in February 2022 and Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to grace it as chief guest.

Addressing a meeting, Atif Munir Sheikh, President FCCI said that presidents of at least 73 Chambers of Commerce & Industry across the country will participate along with their spouses in it in addition to the federal and provincial ministers, secretaries, policy makers, economists and intellectuals.

“They will give their productive input in this two-day conference by discussing various aspects of the economy for which separate and dedicated sessions would be held”, he said.

These sessions would identify the business related issues along with their viable solutions, he added.

He said that this national level event would conclude with a grand “Banquet Dinner” and PM Imran Khan has been requested to attend it as chief guest.

He said that a committee has been constituted to finalize the arrangements in a most befitting manner. Mian Muhammad Adrees and Mian Javed Iqbal have been nominated as patrons while Muhammad Azhar Chaudhary will chair this committee.

He further said that Dr Naeemul Zafar, Chief Statistician, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics will act as chief advisor to make this event a total success. Similarly, senior vice president (SVP) and vice president (VP) FCCI will supervise the overall performance of this committee.

Atif Munir said that FCCI will only donate Rs 1 as “token money” for the expenditures of this conference while the FCCI members would also donate and raise remaining funds for this event through sponsorship.

