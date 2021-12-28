ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.89%)
GGGL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
GGL 23.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
JSCL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.32%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.13%)
TRG 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.29%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By -38 (-0.84%)
BR30 18,736 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.67%)
KSE100 43,913 Decreased By -205 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,232 Decreased By -121 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FCCI to host ‘All Pakistan Chambers Economic Conference’ in Feb 2022

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will host a mega event of “All Pakistan Chambers...
Press Release 28 Dec 2021

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will host a mega event of “All Pakistan Chambers Economic Conference” in February 2022 and Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to grace it as chief guest.

Addressing a meeting, Atif Munir Sheikh, President FCCI said that presidents of at least 73 Chambers of Commerce & Industry across the country will participate along with their spouses in it in addition to the federal and provincial ministers, secretaries, policy makers, economists and intellectuals.

“They will give their productive input in this two-day conference by discussing various aspects of the economy for which separate and dedicated sessions would be held”, he said.

These sessions would identify the business related issues along with their viable solutions, he added.

He said that this national level event would conclude with a grand “Banquet Dinner” and PM Imran Khan has been requested to attend it as chief guest.

He said that a committee has been constituted to finalize the arrangements in a most befitting manner. Mian Muhammad Adrees and Mian Javed Iqbal have been nominated as patrons while Muhammad Azhar Chaudhary will chair this committee.

He further said that Dr Naeemul Zafar, Chief Statistician, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics will act as chief advisor to make this event a total success. Similarly, senior vice president (SVP) and vice president (VP) FCCI will supervise the overall performance of this committee.

Atif Munir said that FCCI will only donate Rs 1 as “token money” for the expenditures of this conference while the FCCI members would also donate and raise remaining funds for this event through sponsorship.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh All Pakistan Chambers Economic Conference

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

FCCI to host ‘All Pakistan Chambers Economic Conference’ in Feb 2022

NSP envisaging economic security to the core approved

India freezes accounts of Mother Teresa’s charity

Urea fertilizer: PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

SC removes, reinstates Karachi administrator

FBR chief condemns attack on IRS officer, his friend

Surplus of rice to be exported: minister

Sri Lanka shuts three foreign missions as dollar crisis worsens

UK police probe video after Sikh held at Queen’s castle

Putin says security situation at Afghan-Tajik border a concern

NSC approves Pakistan's first National Security Policy

Read more stories