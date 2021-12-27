LME copper may test support at $9,503

SINGAPORE: LME copper may test a support at $9,503 per tonne this week, a break below which could cause a fall into the $9,245 to $9,374 range.

The bounce from the Dec. 15 low of $9,135 per tonne failed to extend above a resistance at $9,662, which is near the peak of a wave b.

The failure suggests a possible completion of the bounce.

A downward wave (c) from $9,920 may have resumed.

A break above $9,662 may open the way towards $9,920.

