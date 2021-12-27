Needy hepatitis patients: Launch of ‘Help Can’t Wait Programme’

KARACHI: The Health Foundation (THF), a registered non-profit, working for eradication of hepatitis in Pakistan for the last fourteen years, has announced the launch of its Help Can’t Wait programme. A first-of-its-kind collaborative platform revolving around the shared vision of hepatitis-free Pakistan, Help Can’t Wait (HCW) aims at creating massive awareness concerning hepatitis and generating substantial funds to provide free treatment to 10,000+ patients hailing from marginalized communities across the country.

Hepatitis is claiming 100+ lives daily with 19 million affected and 400,000 new cases added every year. The Health Foundation, invites leading brands, corporates, institutions and individuals to join its Help Can’t Wait program to contribute in making Pakistan a Hepatitis-Free Nation.

