CM lauds security arrangements

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has lauded the performance of the Cabinet Committee for Law & Order, police, administration and law enforcement agencies for taking excellent security arrangements on Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations.

The Chief Minister said that concerned departments discharge their duties efficiently and wholeheartedly. He said that with the blessing of Allah Almighty and effective measures taken by the Punjab government in this regard, celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas were held peacefully.

He said the Christian community celebrates Christmas in a safe environment adding that excellent arrangements were also made for celebrating Quaid-e-Azam Day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021