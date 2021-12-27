ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
Olympics: Norway’s Flugstad Oestberg to miss Beijing Games

Reuters 27 Dec 2021

STOCKHOLM: Norway’s double Olympic cross country skiing champion Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg will miss the 2022 Games in Beijing due to health issues, the country’s winter sports governing body said on Sunday.

The Norwegian Ski Federation (NSF) said the 31-year-old, who won gold in the team sprint in Sochi in 2014 and the 4x5km relay in Pyeongchang in 2018, would miss the Tour de Ski and the Olympics. Oestberg returned to the national team in November after almost two years of health problems, in which the results she returned in physical tests were not deemed to be high enough for the ski federation to clear her to compete.

Oestberg won the overall World Cup title in 2019. “I have put in a huge amount of work, done my best, felt good and enjoyed participating in cross-country skiing again. (My) dreams are shattered, but I can do nothing but look forward,” she said.

Olympics Oestberg Beijing Games

