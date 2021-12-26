ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
‘PPP is guarantor of rights of religious minorities’

Recorder Report 26 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sadiq Ali Memon has said that PPP is the guarantor of the rights of minorities and we are trying our best to showcase Sindh province as a model as far as religious tolerance in the country is concerned.

He said that according to the Constitution of Pakistan, minorities living in Pakistan enjoy religious freedom and protection of their worship places is also the responsibility of the government. All minorities in Sindh are living with religious freedom and harmony.

PPP strongly believes in the protection of the rights of minorities, he added.

He made these remarks while distributing cheques to the members of the Christian community.

Leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party Thatta district were also present on the occasion.

Sadiq Ali Memon further said that the role of minorities is very significant in the development of Pakistan especially in Sindh and everyone must work together for the development of the country and the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

