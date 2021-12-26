Decrease in agri yield in Sindh causes concerns among agriculturists: Fateh

HYDERABAD: Decreased agriculture productivity in Sindh due to salinity has raised concerns among the agriculturist, soil and water experts. Mirpur Khas and Tando Muhammad Khan districts are selected as “Bright Spots” for research and investigation will start for adaptation options and strategies with people managing and living in salinity affected agricultural landscapes, under (ASSIB) Project, runs in collaboration with Australian center for International Agriculture Research.

An introductory meeting with new Partners of the project (ASSIB) was held in the conference Hall of Sindh Agricultural University, presided over by Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) Tandojam, the meeting was attended by agricultural, water and soil experts from Sindh Agricultural University, SIDA and Department of Agriculture Research Sindh.

Dr Bakhshal Lashari, National Coordinator, ASSIB, Ghulam Mustafa Ujjan, General Manager (Transitions), SIDA, Dr Kamran Ansari, Professor, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Dr Qazi Suleman Memon, Soil expert and Consultant, Dr Inayatullah Rajper, Chairman, Department of Soil Sciences, Dr Nihaluddin Mari and Dr Muhammad Usman Shar, experts from Agriculture Research Sindh, Dr Munir Mangrio, Dr Mashooq Talpur, SAU Experts and Planning and Development Representatives participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said that Sindh is the most affected province of Pakistan due to salinity in soil and ground water, research from stakeholders of ASSIB project and recommendations will not only improve the agriculture lands for cultivation but all stakeholders will be able to come up with sustainable solutions for the rehabilitation and greening of the affected lands despite the presence of salinity.

He said that with the support of the Australian Government we will be able to highlight the nuances of salinity issue globally through our research and publications.

Dr Bakhshal Lashari, National Coordinator, ASSIB, said that farmers are harming the health of the land by using non-prescription fertilizers; he added that with the support of the Australian Government, the project will involve the Farmers community and postgraduate students,

Ghulam Mustafa Ujjan, General Manager (Transitions), SIDA, said that research work on land and ground water would be carried out in collaboration with farmers and stakeholders of Daulatpur Miner of Mirpur Khas and Akram Wah of Tando Muhammad Khan.

Dr Nihaluddin Mari and Dr Usman Shar experts from Agriculture Research Sindh said that the affected areas should be mapped and fruits, forests and other crops should be planted in salinity affected lands.

Dr Kazi Suleman Memon, Soil Expert and Consultant said that the bright spots have been identified in Mirpurkhas and TM Khan for this project by consensus, while the experts from three institutions will conduct research in suggested areas to prepare recommendations, for adapting to salinity.

A monitoring committee was also suggested under leadership of the Vice-Chancellor and Focal Persons will be selected from different stakeholders while the research will include Farmers and postgraduate students, for southern Sindh in relation to salinity of ground water in selected Bright spots.

