SACM calls for giving priority to national development

Recorder Report 26 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and Spokesperson Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has said that progress and prosperity of the country can only be ensured if people give priority to national development on individual interests.

These views were expressed by him while talking to the media after a cake cutting ceremony on Quaid-e-Azam’s Day at Lahore Museum and participating in a photo exhibition organized by girl students. He said that the life of politics of self-interest is very short but the ideological politics lasted for generations. He said that in the present circumstances, PTI is the only political force of the country which focused on the ideology of development and progress of Pakistan, fight against corruption and strengthening the democracy, since its foundation day.

The PPP was constituted on the ideology but due to its political blunders and corruption its sphere has been shrinking to the regional level in Larkana. Similarly, PML-N and Molana Fazalur-Rehman also pursued the politics of personal interests.

