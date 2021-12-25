ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
Indian police probe Hindu event calling for mass killing of Muslims

AFP Updated 25 Dec 2021

NEW DELHI: Indian police said Friday they have launched an investigation into an event where Hindu hardliners called for mass killings of minority Muslims.

A speaker at the gathering earlier this month told the crowd that people should not worry about going to jail for killing Muslims, according to a video verified as genuine by AFP.

“Even if just a hundred of us become soldiers and kill two million of them, we will be victorious... If you stand with this attitude only then will you able to protect sanatana dharma (an absolute form of Hinduism),” the woman said. The meeting in the northern holy city of Haridwar was attended by at least one member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

