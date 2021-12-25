ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Allegations against Shehbaz: Marriyum challenges Imran, Shehzad

Recorder Report 25 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary-information Marriyum Aurangzeb has challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan and his adviser on accountability Shehzad Akbar to either bring evidence against party president Shehbaz Sharif in the court or stop “allegations of money-laundering, false propaganda, and smear campaign.”

The PML-N spokesperson also asked the prime minister and his adviser to appear in the court on the fourth of the next month along with evidence. “Bring that evidence to support your false allegations being levelled for the past three and a half years, the people of Pakistan would find out on January 4 as to who is actually on the run,” she said, while responding to an earlier statement by Shehzad Akbar.

“There is no point of responding to anything Shahzad Akbar says because he, like “his master” Imran, is a “pathological liar” who had been embarrassed by courts, yet he shamelessly continues to “lie” because that’s what he was hired for,” she maintained.

She further maintained that Shehbaz Sharif faced every “false” case and accusation on a daily basis, “now it was Imran Khan and his “tout’s” turn.”

She further said that the prime minister should also appear in the defamation suit filed by Shehbaz Sharif by bringing evidence instead of “running away”, adding that for the past three years, Shehbaz Sharif has been facing “fake” cases against him in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), NAB Court, Lahore High Court, and the Supreme Court.

“It has been one and a half years since the false FIR of money laundering was filed against Shehbaz Sharif, so far no evidence had been furnished. There is no evidence of corruption and corrupt practices in the FIA challan,” she further claimed, adding: “After failure by the NAB, the FIA is now being used only to fulfill Imran Khan’s desire for political revenge.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

