ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Indian shares end lower as Omicron cases surge

Reuters Updated 24 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares snapped a three-day rally on Friday as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant globally weighed on investor sentiment despite signs that it was less likely to lead to hospitalisation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.4% lower at 17,003.75 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.33% to 57,124.31.

But the indexes eked out slim gains for the week as metal and IT stocks helped the market recover from Monday's 3% plunge.

Omicron continued its advance across the world, with health experts warning the battle against the strain was far from over despite two drugmakers saying their vaccines protected against it and encouraging signs on hospitalisation rates from Britain and South Africa.

"Domestic markets will continue to keep track of the Omicron variant spread," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail), Kotak Securities.

Indian shares rise

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked chiefs of states to ramp up oxygen supplies and strengthen health infrastructure to contain a possible surge in cases ahead of the festive season.

"With market volatility, defensive sectors (like IT) saw interest from the market participants," Chouhan said.

The information technology (IT) index was the lone sectoral gainer on Friday, rising 1%. It added 3% for the week to record its fourth straight weekly gain.

The deal pipeline for IT services companies continues to be strong, which is reflected in investor confidence in those companies, said Ajit Mishra, vice president research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Shares of defence solutions provider Data Patterns (India) made a strong market debut, ending up 29%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index

