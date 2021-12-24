Number of cellular subscribers reaches 106.68m: PTA

ISLAMABAD: The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan reached 106.68 million by end-November 2021 compared to 105.73 million by end-October 2021, registering an increase of 0.95 million, revealed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data.

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 0.8 million to 188 million by end-November 2021 compared to 187.20 million by end-October 2021.

Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 85.33 percent by end-October to 85.65 percent by end-November. The total teledensity increased from 86.47 percent by end-October to 86.79 percent by end-November.

The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration stood at 48.60 percent by end-November compared to 48.19 percent by end-October 2021.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users stood at 6.915 million by end-November compared to 7.049 million by end-October 2021, registering a decrease of 0.134 million.

Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 34.275 million by end-October to 34.527 million by end-November.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 3.844 million by end-October to 3.758 million by end-November, while the number of 4G users jumped from 25.413 million by end-October to 25.950 million by end-November.

The number of 3G users of Telenor decreased from 4.356 million by end-October to 4.217 million by end-November. The number of 4G users jumped from 19.128 million by end-October to 19.444 million by end-November.

Ufone 3G users decreased from 4.063 million by end-October to 3.960 million by end-November. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 6.437 million by end-October 6.722 million by end-November.

The PTA received 15,863 complaints from telecom consumers against various telecom operators, including (cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs) as of November 2021.

The PTA said that it was able to get 15,270 complaints resolved, i.e. 96 percent.

According to the PTA data, Jazz leads the chart with 6,407 complaints and Telenor at the second position as the most complained telecom operator with 5,149. However, Jazz is the overall largest cellular operator with respect to subscribers ratio and hence, the number of complaints were reflected higher.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by November stood at 15,311.

Zong was third with 2,701 complaints. Ufone had 1,043 complaints against its various services.

The PTA also received 229 complaints against basic telephony, where 218 were addressed during November 2021. Furthermore, 310 complaints were received against ISPs, where 300 were addressed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021