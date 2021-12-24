ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
Lahore to receive rains from 26th to 28th: PMD

Hamid Waleed 24 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Variety of weather is set to commence by the weekend when cold wind, rain, fog and frost would grip most of the upcountry until mid-January, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

In addition, the phenomenon of smog would be over until next winter due to high moisture in the air amidst frequent changes in weather ahead.

According to Director Shahid Abbas, a strong westerly wave loaded with clouds would bring 5 millimeter rain to the city from the midnight of 26th December, which would continue until 28th December with intermittent rainy spells. Similarly, he said, the Global Forecast System (GFS) model is indicating another strong spell of westerly waves from January 6 to 8.

It may be noted a dry spell of weather is in place since October 24 when the city had witnessed last rain. No rain has taken place over the last two months that has led to pollution comparing to the last winter when two to three rainy spells during the months of November and December each had subsided it. The present dry spell has hit the country after a gap of some seven years and the Punjab government had no option but to close down educational institutions on Mondays to mitigate pollution.

The weather is likely to take a pleasant turn from 26th December onwards that would bring chilled weather factor throughout the Punjab, said Mr. Abbas. According to him, the upcoming rains would be beneficial to wheat crop that has germinated well in the absence of frosty spells. The upcoming rains with minor gaps would meet the water needs of crops amidst canal desilting. Also, he added, the snowfall in the hilly areas would fill up dams ahead when summer season would set in and the country would stay safe from water scarcity. The upcoming rains would also be valuable to the citrus orchards.

He said the GFS model has also predicted wind chill factor with the activation of rains and real feel of temperature would remain low against the actual one.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PMD Lahore weather Global Forecast System (GFS) Lahore rain expected

