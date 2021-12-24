Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (December 23, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 2650 12/1 Nadeem Textile 2650 Indus 2700 Bajwa 2700 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2750 United 2650 Abdullah Textile 2650 Indus 2800 Bajwa 2800 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2950 Suriya Tex 2900 United 2700 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2900 Nadeem Textile 2900 Indus Dyeing 2950 Abdullah Textile 2900 Lucky Cotton 2850 22/1. Bajwa 2950 United 2880 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 3050 26/1. AL-Karam 3050 Amin Text 3000 Shadman Cotton 3000 Diamond Int'l 3000 Lucky Cotton 2950 28/1 Abdullah Textile 3000 30/1. Amin Tex. 3100 Al-Karam 3100 Jubilee Spinning 3000 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 3100 Lucky Cotton 3000 Diamond Intl 3050 32/1 Abdullah Textile 3050 40/1 Lucky Cotton 3800 52/1 Lucky Cotton 4200 COMBED CONE 40/1 Indus CF 4100 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 3050 Amin 3050 Indus Dyeing 3100 Bajwa 3050 Nadeem Textile 3000 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3900 52/1 Abdullah Textile 4300 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 3000 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 3150 60/1. Abdullah Textile 4600 70/1 Abdullah Textile 4700 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 2000 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1900 Super 1300 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1350 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 2200 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Imported 245.00 Local 222.00 Rupali 220.00 75/36/0 Imported 208.00 Local 179.00 Rupali 181.00 75/36/Him Imported 215.00 Local 193.00 Rupali 195.00 100/36/0 Imported 178.00 Local 178.00 Rupali 175.00 100/48/INT Imported 195.00 Local 185.00 Rupali 180.00 150/48/0 Imported 174.00 Local 152.00 Rupali 153.00 150/48/Him Imported 184.00 Local 156.00 Rupali 156.00 300/96/0 Imported 177.00 Local 150.00 Rupali 153.00 300/96/Him Imported 180.00 Local 153.00 Rupali 155.00 150/144/Sim Imported 176.00 Local 157.00 Rupali 160.00 150/144/Him Imported 187.00 Local 162.00 75/72/Sim Imported 204.00 Local NA 75/144/Sim Imported 220.00 Local NA --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 180.00 75/72/SD Imported 165.00 50/36/BR Imported 180.00 Local 202.00 100/36/BR Imported 155.00 150/48/BR Imported 145.00 300/96/BR Imported 154.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 181.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 185.00 A. A. Cotton 188.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 191.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 188.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 195.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 206.00 A. A. Cotton 204.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 191.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 219.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 230.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 248.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 220.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 220.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 310.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 220.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 220.00 Local 210.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 165.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 170.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 175.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 175.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 190.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 195.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 217.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 P.C. COMBED 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 252.00 Zainab (Combed) 266.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 260.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 264.00 Zainab (Combed) 278.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 270.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 297.00 Stallion 208.00 K. Nazir 206.00 Al-Karam 206.00 AA SML (Carded) 280.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 280.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 308.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 316.00 45/1 PC Zainab 316.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 240.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 245.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 260.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 218.00 Prima 216.00 Local (AVG Price) 215.00 30/S Kcetex 235.00 Prima 234.00 Local (AVG Price) 230.00 40/S Kcetex 290.00 Prima 288.00 Local (AVG Price) 265.00 A. A. Cotton 285.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 226.00 A. A. Cotton 220.00 Lucky Cotton 190.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 230.00 IFL 229.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 231.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 275.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 285.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 295.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 IMPORTED MJS YARN 20/S Kahtex 215.00 Local 200.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 245.00 IFL (52 48) 256.00 A. A. Cotton 240.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 250.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 250.00 I.C.I. Bright 253.00 Rupali 1.D 252.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 250.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 250.00 Ibrahim 1.D 252.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 253.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 254.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 380.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 380.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 370.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 370.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 510.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 510.00 ======================================== NOTE :-These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism. SECRETARY-P.Y.M.A Copyright Business Recorder, 2021