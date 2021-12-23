ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Dec 23, 2021
Pakistan

Shanghai Electric, SSRL ‘committed towards workers’ safety’: CEO

Press Release 23 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Shanghai Electric and its subsidiary company in Pakistan, Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL) are fully committed towards environment and the safety of their workers, a top company official has said.

CEO of SSRL Li Jigen also expressed pleasure over the fact that the company was awarded at the 11th Fire Safety and Security Awards 2021 held by the National Forum of Environment and Health and Fire Protection Association of Pakistan recently.

“We at Shanghai Electric are fully committed towards the safety and well-being of our workers,” Li Jigen said. “Our company takes all possible measures to shield the workers from any mishaps.”

SSRL is working on a Coal-electricity integration project in Block 1 of Thar Coalfield, which is a “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor” priority implementation project. It includes construction and operation of open-pit coal mine with an annual output of 7.8 million tons and 2X660MW supercritical lignite power station. SSRL is the sole operator of the 7.8 Mtpa Open-pit Coal Mine project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CPEC Shanghai Electric Li Jigen Coal Mine project

