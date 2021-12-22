ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 29.7 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,404 Increased By 16.7 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Most Gulf bourses rise despite Omicron concerns

Reuters 22 Dec 2021

Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Wednesday, in line with oil prices and Asian shares, despite the surging number of Omicron coronavirus variant cases around the world.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.4%, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 0.3%, while Saudi Investment Bank jumped more than 7% after announcing a capital increase by issuing bonus shares.

Saudi Investment Bank's board also proposed a dividend of 0.70 riyal per share for the year 2021.

ACWA Power added 0.4%, a day after the utility developer said it closed an agreement for $1.33 billion in senior debt for a multi-utilities project at Saudi Arabia's planned multi-billion dollar Red Sea project.

Oil prices were steady with market players on the lookout for fuel demand pointers amid COVID-19 concerns, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.24% in afternoon trade.

Most Gulf indexes end lower as Omicron fears grip markets

Dubai's main share index rose 0.3%, driven by a 0.5% gain in Dubai Investments.

The Qatari benchmark edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.6% increase in sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan .

The Abu Dhabi index dropped 0.7%, on course for a fourth straight session of drop, with telecoms firm Etisalat sliding 4.3%.

Meanwhile, shares of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company advanced 1.5%, after the firm and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) announced a $3.6 billion project to reduce the carbon footprint of ADNOC's offshore production operations by more than 30%.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the disease, the head of the World Health Organization said on Monday.

