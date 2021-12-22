ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.36%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
GGGL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
GGL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.58%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
JSCL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.37%)
NETSOL 93.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.79%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.01%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
PTC 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.87%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.68%)
TRG 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.97%)
UNITY 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.76%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,550 Increased By 4.4 (0.1%)
BR30 19,098 Decreased By -14.7 (-0.08%)
KSE100 44,169 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,385 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian share markets mostly higher despite Omicron threat

Reuters Updated 22 Dec 2021

HONG KONG: Asian share markets were broadly up on Wednesday as the risk appetite of global investors rises heading into year-end, despite the surging number of Omicron COVID-19 variant cases around the world.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.24% in afternoon trade, having been higher earlier in the day.

Australian shares closed up 0.13%, reversing a weaker start which analysts said was the result of a higher US dollar overnight that reduced appetite for commodities and the sector's related stocks.

Some weakness emerged in Northern Asian markets later in the day.

Japan's Nikkei stock index was down 0.05% and the and China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index was off 0.04%.

But in Hong Kong the Hang Seng Index rose 0.27% after jumping 1.2% at the start of trade.

Futures trading pointed to a mixed performance in markets in other regions on Wednesday.

In early European trading, pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.43% at 4,172.5, while US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.1% at 4,636.

A better night on Wall Street provided the positive lead for Asian markets with a sharp rebound in sentiment for U.S stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 560.54 points, or 1.6%, to 35,492.7, the S&P 500 gained 81.21 points, or 1.78%, to 4,649.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 360.14 points, or 2.4%, to 15,341.09.

The jump came despite growing concerns at the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the lead-up to traditional holiday periods around the world.

"Investors are looking at the fundamentals of the global economy and there are a lot of positive indicators if you look at household balance sheets, consumption, corporate profits are high," said Kerry Craig, JPMorgan Asset Management's global market strategist.

"That is a positive for markets, and shows the fundamental picture of the economy is good and why people are keen to own assets like equities."

The Omicron variant, first detected last month, is causing infections to double in 1.5 to 3 days, according to the World Health Organization. It is not yet known whether it causes more serious illness than the Delta variant.

However, Asian investors were mostly overlooking the current rise in case numbers.

"Clients are still happy to buy here despite the obvious risks both market- and health-related, mostly they are adding to their existing positions," said John Milroy, an Ord Minnett advisor in Sydney told Reuters.

"After two years clients are weary of talking about it (COVID-19) and while acknowledging it are back to focusing on earnings which should be really good in our view."

BOCOM International head of research Hong Hao said China-based investors were more focussed on potential supply-chain issues from any mainland COVID outbreaks.

"I would say investors are looking through the (COVID-19) case numbers as long as production capacity in China is not impacted," he told Reuters.

"Investors seem to be more relaxed ... in China, the biggest concern is still the property sector."

In Asian trade, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was at 1.46% compared with its US close of 1.487% on Tuesday. The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 0.6626% compared with a US close of 0.675%.

The dollar rose 0.04% against the yen to 114.13. It is still some distance from its high this year of 115.51, hit on Nov. 24.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was up at 96.56.

US crude ticked up 0.35% to $71.37 while Brent Crude rose to $74.07 per barrel.

Gold was slightly lower with the spot price trading at $1787.396 per ounce.

MSCI's broadest index Asia Pacific shares Japan's Nikkei stock index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Asian share markets mostly higher despite Omicron threat

ECP accepts apologies of Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati over accusatory remarks

Amid 'noise', no one realises KPK LG polls start of modern, devolved system: PM

Balochistan reports at least 12 suspected Omicron cases

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Kandhkot field: PPL seeks govt nod to produce more gas

Maersk to buy Chinese logistics firm for $3.6bn

Domestic sector in Sindh facing gas shortage, admits SSGC

Incentives restricted to new auto companies

Plea seeking Dar’s disqualification dismissed by SC

Jul-Nov ICT export remittances increase 37.57pc to $1.05bn YoY

Read more stories