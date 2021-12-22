ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
ASC 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.36%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FFL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
FNEL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
GGGL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.27%)
GGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.91%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
JSCL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
KAPCO 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.76%)
PACE 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
POWER 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.74%)
TRG 116.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.78%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 3 (0.07%)
BR30 19,159 Increased By 46.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 44,176 Decreased By -1.4 (-0%)
KSE30 17,377 Decreased By -10.1 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 22 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Punjab has urged the Federal Government to clear its longstanding dues including Net Hydel Profit (NHP) as the province is facing fiscal challenges on different accounts. This was stated by Secretary Finance Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, in a letter to Federal Secretary Finance, in which the latter’s personal intervention has been sought for an effective resolution at the earliest.

According to the letter a meeting was held on November 8, 2021 under the chairmanship of Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, which was attended by Minister for Finance Punjab and senior officers from concerned Ministries/ Divisions/ Departments wherein the matter of payment of Punjab’s receivables from Federal Government was considered.

After a detailed discussion, it was decided that all regular/ running NHP payments from CFY 2021-22 would be made to Punjab on monthly basis by Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G). On NHP arrears of Rs57.458 billion, the meeting decided that Finance Division would devise a mechanism to clear billions of pending arrears at the earliest.

‘Punjab govt introducing Public Finance Management Act’

On CDA share of Rs4.25 billion for operation of Rawalpindi –Islamabad Metro Bus, the meeting decided that Finance Division, in coordination with Ministry of Interior/ CDA, would devise a streamlined mechanism for expeditious transfer of budgeted amount to the Government of Punjab as per the agreement.

Regarding claim of federal share of subsidy of Rs9.96 billion as wheat subsidy and payment of mark-up on 2.5 Million Metric Tons (MMT) of federal strategic wheat reserves of Rs33.796 billion as per agreement, the meeting decided that Finance Department, Government of Punjab and Ministry of National Food Security and Research would coordinate and reconcile pending liabilities of Punjab at the earliest. Subsequently, Ministry of National Food Security and Research would take up the matter with Finance Division to clear settled/ reconciled claims of Government of Punjab.

On December 6, 2021, Finance Ministry wrote a letter to Ministry of Energy, asking the latter for appropriate action on the decisions taken in the meeting presided over by the Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Finance Division finance ministry CDA Government of Punjab CPPAG Federal govt Iftikhar Ali Sahoo ‘fiscal challenges’ Net Hydel Profit (NHP)

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Kandhkot field: PPL seeks govt nod to produce more gas

Jul-Nov ICT export remittances increase 37.57pc to $1.05bn YoY

Govt to revisit SSRC suggestions due to internal opposition

Domestic sector in Sindh facing gas shortage, admits SSGC

Plea seeking Dar’s disqualification dismissed by SC

Incentives restricted to new auto companies

Govt will have to repay $ 55bn loans: minister

BoI chief says country following liberal investment regime

170m Euro Thar-New Chorr rail track: MoU signed

Read more stories