Pakistan

Haematologist Tahir Shamsi passes away

Recorder Report 22 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Renowned haematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi passed away at a local hospital, here on Tuesday. Tahir Shamsi, a pioneer of bone marrow transplant in Pakistan had been admitted to the hospital after he suffered a brain haemorrhage last week.

Dr Shamsi is credited with introducing bone marrow transplant in Pakistan in 1996. During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Shamsi had introduced the idea of plasma therapy.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed his grief over the death of renowned hematologist Professor Dr Tahir Shamsi. The president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

