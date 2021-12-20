ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
World

Italy reports 137 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 16,213 new cases

Reuters 20 Dec 2021

MILAN: Italy reported 137 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 97 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 16,213 from 24,259.

Italy has registered 135,778 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.4 million cases to date.

Italy reports 26 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 3,838 new cases

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,101 on Monday, up from 7,726 a day earlier.

There were 73 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 78 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 987 from a previous 966.

Some 337,222 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 566,300, the health ministry said.

Coronavirus Coronavirus deaths Italy coronavirus cases

