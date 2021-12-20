ANL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.49%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.54%)
ASL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.91%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
FCCL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.09%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.33%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
FNEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.81%)
GGGL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
GGL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
JSCL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.56%)
KAPCO 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.55 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.1%)
NETSOL 97.10 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.22%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.55%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PRL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (21.05%)
SNGP 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
TELE 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.41%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.31%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 82.8 (1.84%)
BR30 19,198 Increased By 682.8 (3.69%)
KSE100 44,472 Increased By 571.2 (1.3%)
KSE30 17,551 Increased By 252.8 (1.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Saudi unemployment unchanged at 11.3% in Q3

Reuters 20 Dec 2021

DUBAI: Unemployment among Saudi citizens remained at 11.3% in the third quarter, unchanged from the previous three months, official data showed on Monday.

The unemployment rate of Saudi Arabia's working age population, which includes all residents above 15 years old, was 6.6% in the third quarter, data from the General Authority for Statistics showed.

That was also unchanged quarter on quarter, but down by 1.9 percentage points year on year.

Saudi Arabia has been pushing through economic reforms since 2016 to create millions of jobs and aims to reduce unemployment to 7% by 2030, but those plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic that sent oil prices plummeting last year.

Unemployment hit a record high of 15.4% in the second quarter last year but has declined rapidly since then, reaching pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter this year.

