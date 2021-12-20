ANL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.09%)
ASC 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.8%)
ASL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.19%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.26%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.33%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
FNEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
GGGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
GGL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
JSCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.59%)
KAPCO 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.93%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.55 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.1%)
NETSOL 97.17 Increased By ▲ 4.89 (5.3%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.55%)
PIBTL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.16%)
POWER 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PRL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (21.05%)
SNGP 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
TELE 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.53%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.31%)
BR100 4,590 Increased By 81.5 (1.81%)
BR30 19,187 Increased By 672.5 (3.63%)
KSE100 44,471 Increased By 570.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By 254.1 (1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm tracks crude, rival oils lower amid Omicron fears

Reuters 20 Dec 2021

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday, tracking weakness in crude and other vegetable oil prices amid fears surging Omicron cases globally would hurt demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.41% to 4,390 ringgit ($1,038.81) in early trade.

It had plunged 8.2% last week in its worst performance since June, weighed down by disappointing export data for the first half of the month.

Palm posts slim gain for the day, worst weekly loss since June

Fundamentals

Dalian's soyoil contract fell 0.72% while its palm oil contract lost 1.66%. Soybean oil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade for May delivery fell 0.74%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices slumped by about 2% as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Europe and the United States stoked investor worries that new restrictions on businesses to combat its spread may hit fuel demand.

Weaker crude oil futures typically make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil futures Palm oil price

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Palm tracks crude, rival oils lower amid Omicron fears

Fund set up for beleaguered Afghanistan

Purchase of forex by individuals: SBP fixes $100,000 per person per year maximum limit

China cuts interest rate for first time in 20 months

FTO orders probe into minimum tax computational formula issue

New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice next season

Fuel Component Adjustment: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.33 hike in Discos’ tariffs for Nov

UAE central bank to increase oversight of banks' real estate exposure

TRG Pakistan chooses to continue investment in TRGI

Sino-Pak animation film ‘Allahyar, Legend of Markhor’ screened in Beijing

PM warns of ‘grave consequences’

Read more stories