ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Pakistan

OIC SG calls on PM

Naveed Butt 20 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has suggested that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) could take a lead in educating the global audience about the love and reverence of Muslims for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

As per details, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissien Brahim Taha called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday. The Prime Minister welcomed the OIC Secretary General on his first visit to Pakistan and thanked him for his participation in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM). He appreciated the OIC’s efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan. He also emphasized on the importance of providing humanitarian assistance to the vulnerable Afghan population and the need for economic engagement by the international community.

The Prime Minister highlighted the contemporary challenge of Islamophobia affecting Muslims around the world. He raised concern regarding the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). While appreciating the OIC’s steadfast support for Kashmiris, he requested the OIC Secretary General for continued advocacy for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

The OIC Secretary General thanked the Prime Minister for his leadership in organizing the Extraordinary Session of OIC CFM to address the humanitarian crisis confronting the Afghan people. He also thanked Pakistan and its people for the warm hospitality extended during his stay in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

