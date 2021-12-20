OIC SG calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has suggested that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) could take a lead in educating the global audience about the love and reverence of Muslims for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

As per details, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissien Brahim Taha called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday. The Prime Minister welcomed the OIC Secretary General on his first visit to Pakistan and thanked him for his participation in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM). He appreciated the OIC’s efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan. He also emphasized on the importance of providing humanitarian assistance to the vulnerable Afghan population and the need for economic engagement by the international community.

The Prime Minister highlighted the contemporary challenge of Islamophobia affecting Muslims around the world. He raised concern regarding the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). While appreciating the OIC’s steadfast support for Kashmiris, he requested the OIC Secretary General for continued advocacy for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

The OIC Secretary General thanked the Prime Minister for his leadership in organizing the Extraordinary Session of OIC CFM to address the humanitarian crisis confronting the Afghan people. He also thanked Pakistan and its people for the warm hospitality extended during his stay in Pakistan.

