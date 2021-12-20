ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
Fake police encounter: four policemen held

INP 20 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Another police encounter proved ‘fake’ as the claims of police of killing a street criminal in Korangi’s Mehran Town proved false. According to details, police in Korangi claimed to have killed a dacoit during a confrontation in Mehran Town which later proved false. Sources said that no criminal record or weapons were recovered from the custody of the dead and later he was identified as a law-abiding citizen, not a dacoit. Sources said that the body of the deceased was not shifted to the hospital.

Later, on the directions of the higher officials of police, four members of the anti-street cell involved in the fake encounter were arrested. Meanwhile, a large number of residents of Mehran Town had gathered outside the Korangi Industrial Area police station, however, the officials closed the doors of the police station.

In another incident reported, earlier this month, two alleged bandits were killed in a police encounter in New Karachi. As per details, the encounter with five robbers, riding on motorbikes, took place near Mangal Bazar in the area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West, Nasir Aftab said, the criminals were looting the valuables in the area when the patrolling police party had arrived at the scene.

