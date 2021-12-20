ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
Ami Qin lifts first KPGA Soni Wali Cup Ladies Golf Cup

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: Promising Ami Qin, who recently made a Hole-in-One in the National Golf Championship, clinched the trophy of the first KPGA Soni Wali Ladies Amateur Golf Cup played here at PAF Golf Club on Sunday.

In Category-A, Ami Qin won the first Gross with a score of 251 over 54 holes while Bushra Fatima got 2nd Gross with her gross score 261. Jasia Tassawar took the first Net trophy while Arooba Ali got the 2nd Net prize.

In Category B, Rameen Amin with her gross score 178 took the trophy, followed by Aisha Fozan who recorded a 182 gross score and Sameea Javed won third Gross trophy with her gross score 187.

Similarly Rafaqat Abjad with a net score of 145 won the first Net trophy, followed by Sheharbano Hamdani with her Net score 146 and Uzma Khursheed with her Net score 150 took third position.

In Category-C, Amber Javed with her gross score 198 took the trophy, followed by Meerab Rizwan with 207 score took runners-up trophy and Memoona Azam with her gross score 213 got 3rd gross trophy.

In the Net Category Dr. Ghazala Shams with her Net score 144 took first position, followed by Noor Us Sabah with 156 and Areeba Rizwan with her Net score 159 won third trophy.

In the Junior Girls Section, in which 12 girls of U14 participated, Areej Atif took first position, followed by Mysha Binte Mohsin.

A special mention needs to be made of the performances of Rameen Amin, Meerab Rizwan, Ghazala Shams, Uzma Khurshid and Sara Amin who played 9, 8, 6, 4 and 3 under their handicaps respectively. This reflects very positively on the competitive spirit that has now got ingrained amongst the lady golfers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

