Sports

Pakistan qualify for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy semis

  • Defeat Bangladesh 6-2 in the last group match, set up encounter against South Korea on Tuesday
Syed Ahmed 19 Dec 2021

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh 6-2 in the last group match of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021 in Dhaka on Sunday to qualify for the semi-final of the event.

Pakistan will face South Korea in the first semi-final on Tuesday, while India will encounter Japan in the second semi-final the same day.

The winners will meet in the final of the event on Wednesday, December 22.

Earlier, Bangladesh started brilliantly and even took a one-goal lead in the 13th minute of the first half. However, Pakistan’s Naeem Ahmed scored an equaliser in the very next minute.

The second quarter solely belonged to Pakistan where the Green Shirts launched multiple attacks on the Bangladeshi goalpost and ended up scoring three goals to take the lead to 4-1.

Pakistan scored two more goals to stretch the lead to 6-1. Bangladesh managed to score one more goal in the final few minutes.

Nadeem Ahmed and Ijaz Ahmed scored two goals apiece for Pakistan.

Earlier, a group match between Pakistan and South Korea ended in a 3-3 draw on Saturday, while India thrashed Japan 6-0.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asian Hockey Champions trophy Pakistan vs South Korea semifinal Asian Hockey champions trophy semifinal

