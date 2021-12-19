ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
‘CPEC Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference’ on 21st

Press Release 19 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BOI) in collaboration with the Government of Punjab is organizing “CPEC Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference” in Lahore Pearl Continental Hotel on 21st December 2021, said a press release.

Minister of State and Chairman BOI Muhammad Azfar Ahsan and Secretary BOI Fareena Mazhar will be the keynote speakers at the conference and Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

Other speakers at the event will include SAPM on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moinul Haque, and Minister of Industries and Commerce Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal.

This is the Punjab edition of the conference in the series of countrywide conferences initiated by BOI early this year. The first conference was held in Peshawar as KP Chapter in March 2021, which received an overwhelming response of Pakistani and Chinese private sector enterprises. The conference aims to promote CPEC-related Special Economic Zones (SEZs), facilitate public private projects, matchmaking of Pakistani and Chinese enterprises for successful B2B Joint Ventures (JVs) and Showcasing Punjab’s public sector projects.

The priority sectors being focused in conference as per their significance from Punjab’s context include textile, agriculture and livestock, IT, housing and construction and green energy. Few MoUs between private companies are also being signed on sidelines of the conference.

The conference is hybrid in nature with options of both physical and virtual participation. Many companies will be joining online from China to present their project proposals for which they are seeking JV partners in Pakistan.

The BOI will be holding such conferences in future in other provinces with the next ones in Karachi and Gwadar.

