ZURICH: The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading significantly faster than the Delta strain in countries with documented community transmission, with a doubling time of 1.5-3 days, the World Health Organisation said on Saturday.

WHO sees unprecedented Omicron spread, ‘probably’ in most countries

The Omicron variant, which was designated as a variant of concern on Nov. 26, has been identified in 89 countries across all six WHO regions as of Dec. 16, the WHO said.