Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
18 Dec 2021
18 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Kohinoor Energy Ltd 30.06.2022 77.50% Interim Cash Dividend 17.12.2021
==============================================================================================
