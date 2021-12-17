ANL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
ASC 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.25%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.22%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
BYCO 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
FCCL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.53%)
FFBL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.66%)
FFL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.9%)
GGL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.13%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.67%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.18%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.18%)
NETSOL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.47%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
PAEL 21.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PRL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.75%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.39%)
TELE 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
TRG 106.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.22%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.36%)
WTL 2.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,511 Increased By 37 (0.83%)
BR30 18,585 Increased By 237.9 (1.3%)
KSE100 43,935 Increased By 203.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 17,300 Increased By 85.9 (0.5%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise on mining, energy boost; BNPL firms drag

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

Australian shares rose on Friday, helped by mining and energy names on the back of strong underlying commodity prices, while buy-now-pay-later stocks fell after a US agency sought data on business practices from five companies in the sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 firmed 0.7% to 7,343.8 by 0213 GMT after a three-session losing streak but was down 0.2% for the week.

Energy stocks jumped as much as 2.3%, marking their best intraday session since Dec. 7, after crude oil prices jumped overnight.

Whitehaven Coal led gains on the sub-index with a 4.6% rise, followed by a 2.8% climb in Ampol.

Miners gained as much as 1.9% on strong iron ore prices. Global miner BHP added 1.4%, while iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group rose 1.2%.

Gold stocks advanced as much as 5.2%, tracking an overnight jump in bullion prices. The index was set for its best session since November 2020, with Alkane Resources rising about 20.5%.

The buy-now-pay-later sector came under pressure after the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau asked Affirm, Afterpay, PayPal, Zip and Klarna for information on their business practices, saying it was concerned about user debt, regulatory arbitrage and data harvesting.

Afterpay dropped 9.2% to its lowest level since October 2020 and Zip Co tumbled about 9% to its weakest level since May 2020, dragging down the tech sector.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index erased early gains to fall 0.2% to 12758.05 by 0213 GMT.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

