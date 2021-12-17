ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
Two booked for ‘illegally’ shifting non-duty paid goods

Recorder Report 17 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Collectorate of Customs, Exports, Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, Export Processing Zone has booked two accused for illegally shifting non-duty paid goods including Chinese alcohol from EPZ to tariff areas.

According to the FIR, vehicle bearing registration number JF-9547 was driven by Ayaz Rana s/o Riaz Muhammad, Babar Ali s/o Abdul Ghafaran employees of M/s Sefai Oynx Marbal Handicrafts (Pvt) Ltd as Assistant Manager & Lifter Operator was stopped by Raza Muhammad (KEPZ Security Guard) and Aman Sheikh (Custom Sepoy) during the course of joint checking at Customs Check Post.

The attempt was to take it out from Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) without any legal documents and payment of duties and taxes at 21:30 hours on December 12, 2021.

The FIRs says that in the light of incident report submitted along with the detention report of KEPZ. Manager, Security, the detained vehicle as well as goods were thoroughly examined within the premises of KEPZ. The driver of the vehicle reported these goods were loaded from the premises of M/s. Sefai Oynx& Marble Handicraft Inc., KEPZ.

The vehicle as found containing 294 bottles of Haday Soy Sauce weighing 735 approx,I140 bottles of Chinese brand whisky/wine weighing 955 Kg approximately , 480 packets of instant noodles weighing 72 approximately, 40 packets of Jelly weighing 2.5 kg approximately and 1 LED TV of Sony Bravia loaded in the vehicle.

Online verification of the registration number, ie, JF-9547 of Toyota Hiace, silver color, Model 2013 revealed that it is registered in the name of M/s. Winway Mineral Resources (Pvt) Ltd.

The initial inquiry from Customs and EPZ staff posted at KEPZ and the CCTV footage revealed that the vehicle was forcefully stopped by the Customs staff while the driver was forcing his way out of KEPZ exit gate.

Therefore, the mentioned goods, documents along with the Toyota Hiace Van bearing registration no. JF-9547 which was being used for transportation of the goods intended to be removed illegally were seized under Section l68 of the Customs Act, 1969 under proper Musheernama prepared on spot.

Whereas, 01 unit or Chinese brand Whisky was withdrawn and sealed in presence of Musheers and forwarded to lab for confirmation of attributes of the goods.

During the body search of the accused persons in custody, the employee cards No. 85082 and 74708 issued by the M/s. Sefai Oynx& Marble Handicraft Inc., in their names have also been recovered.

The initial facts during the preliminary inquiry prove that the accused persons (in custody), Ayaz Rana s/o Riaz Muhammad and Babar Ali s/o Abdul Ghaffar knowingly and willfully attempted to illegally remove the non-duty paid as well as banned goods to tariff area in vehicle bearing registration number JF-9547 during the night to deceive the customs as well as EPZA security staff posted at the exit gate.

Hence, notices under Sections 171 of the Customs Act, 1969 were served to the accused for their arrest.

The value of intercepted goods which is now in possession of customs is calculated to Rs. 4,398,812/- involving duty/taxes Rs. 1,171,595/-.

Therefore, Customs has established beyond any iota of doubt that the accused persons (in custody) violated the provisions of Section 2s, 15, 16,178 and 192 of the Customs Act, 1969 read with Rules 226, 228, 234 and 235 of SRO 450 (1 )/2001 of June 18, 2001, punishable under clauses 86)0b), 9, 43,86, 89and 90 of Section 156(1) of the Customs Act, 1969 and other allied laws, FIR to this effect has been lodged before the Special Courts (Customs &taxation), Karachi and accordingly further detailed investigations are under way.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

