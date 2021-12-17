Qatar CG holds reception on country’s ‘National Day’

KARACHI: The Consulate General of the State of Qatar in Karachi held a reception hosted by Mishal M Al-Ansari, Consul General of Qatar in Karachi, on the occasion of the National Day, in commemoration of the founder of the state, Sheikh Jassim Bin Muhammad Bin Thani, under the slogan: “Ancestral Meadows: A Matter Of Trust”.

The event was attended by Imran Ismail, Governor of Sindh as chief guest, Senior Minister Manzoor Hussain Wassan, Saeed Ghani, Moinuddin Haider, former Mayor Karachi, Armed Forces officers, Gulf and other foreign diplomats and industrialists also attended this event and gave felicitations personally to the Consul General Qatar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Consul General of Qatar thanked Pakistan government for cooperation and hospitality. He mentioned that Pak-Qatar relations were getting stronger.

He said that various MoUs have been signed between Qatar and Pakistan including long-term gas agreement in 2021.The number of Pakistani manpower in Qatar is more than 180,000 at present which is constantly increasing.

Referring to the FIFA World Cup 2022, he said that the preparations for hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha are in the final stages and would provide all possible facilities to the players and fans participating in the World Cup from all around the world.

He was very confident that the unique bilateral ties between Pakistan and Qatar based on ?strong foundations of common faith and culture as well as shared values ?and aspirations will even flourish further and get stronger.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021