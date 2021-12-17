ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Importers, exporters: QCCI demands withdrawal of ‘baseless’ cases

Press Release 17 Dec 2021

QUETTA: Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI), Balochistan President Fida Hussain Dashti and Senior Vice President Mohammad Ayub Mariani have said that baseless cases against persons associated with Balochistan’s export and import sectors should be withdrawn and Director Customs Intelligence should change his attitude or else they will expand their protest and will be forced to adopt other options including closure of highways.

They expressed these views while addressing an emergency press conference at Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

He said that those involved in industry and trade of Balochistan have been conducting legal trade with neighbouring countries, Afghanistan and Iran, for decades.

They said that people are doing legal trade with the neighbouring countries for decades and they are also paying billions of rupees in taxes, but anti-trade policies of the director and staffs of Customs Intelligence are hampering legal exports and imports.

They said the Customs Act authorizes the Appropriation Appraisal Collectorate or DG Valuation to register cases, but the Director of Customs Intelligence has no such authority. Despite this, Customs Intelligence has registered cases worth Rs4 billion in Quetta and Rs 2 billion in Multan during the last one year which are baseless, they said.

They said according to an order of the Supreme Court, all imports from Iran were exempted from the import i-form, but the seizure of vehicles by Customs Intelligence falls under the category of contempt of court.

“Unless the illegal and baseless cases are withdrawn and the Director Customs Intelligence changes its attitude, our protest will continue. We have also contacted transporters and other stakeholders to extend the protest,” they said.

To a question, Fida Hussain Dashti said that the suspension of clearing of export and import of vehicles and other commercial activities has not only reduced the revenue of the country and the province but also led to shortage in the market of LPG and other commodities.

He said that for the last three days, the industrialists and traders of the province have been protesting against the misconduct and baseless cases of the Director Customs Intelligence but no seriousness is being shown in this regard which is regrettable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court QCCI Mohammad Ayub Mariani Fida Hussain Dashti

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Importers, exporters: QCCI demands withdrawal of ‘baseless’ cases

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

BoE hikes, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Gwadar protesters end sit-in

Martyred APS children ‘I will never let the survivors and parents down’: PM

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Tourism: PM says country can earn billions

Covid cases: Pakistan-West Indies ODI series called off

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

Read more stories