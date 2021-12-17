BD’s economic, social development performance praised

KARACHI: Scholars from Pakistan and Bangladesh at a conference admitted that the tragedy of 1971, steeped in violence and bloodshed, was avoidable and all informed opinions had pleaded for dialogue and a political solution.

However, politicians, historians and analysts from the two sides believe that for the future of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations, there are many positive trends and it is a time to reflect and move forward.

The Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) organized a conference on ‘50 Years Later: The Future of Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations’ here in Karachi on Thursday.

The PIIA chairperson Dr Masuma Hasan while highlighting the ‘Purpose of the Conference’ said in the last 50 years much water has flown under the bridges of the Indus and Brahmaputra and the global and regional landscape has also changed, with a multi-polar world, the phenomenal rise and outreach of China, an assertive India, and the continuing role of the United States.

“In the regional context, rising from the ashes, Bangladesh has made remarkable economic progress. Whatever the irritants of the past, the people of the two countries share a common historical identity, strive for the same values of democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and freedom of expression,” said Dr Hasan.

She added that both countries are members of SAARC and other international organizations and they vote on the same side on many international issues.

The keynote address was delivered by former foreign secretary of Pakistan; Ambassador Riaz Khokhar who said the prime ministers of Bangladesh and Pakistan should visit both the countries and ensure that Pak-Bangla relations have a future.

“Think tanks in Pakistan and civil society in Bangladesh should work to create cooperation between both the countries and talks at foreign secretaries’ level should also be initiated between both the countries,” suggested Khokhar.

He said today Bangladesh is being cited as a development model by the world so an economic team should be sent to Bangladesh by Pakistan to learn from their experiences.

Besides, he added, both the countries should have student exchange programs and Pakistan should offer hundreds of scholarships to Bangladeshi students.

“Bangladesh is a very important country. They conceived the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in Dhaka in December 1985,” said Khokhar.

He added that SAARC gives opportunities to leaders to discuss their issues but sadly it has been pending since 2016 following tensions between India and Pakistan.

First session, titled ‘A Time to Reflect’ was chaired by Dr Moonis Ahmer, Meritorious Professor of International Relations and former Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Karachi.

Former Chairperson of the Department of International Relations, University of Karachi, Prof Syed Sikander Mehdi spoke on ‘Remembering Bangladesh in Pakistan.’ Former professor, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka, M. Shahiduzzaman delivered a speech on ‘Removing Stereotypes for Future of Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations.’

Dr Moonis Ahmer, the Chair, at the end of the session spoke of the need to shift the paradigm in Pak-Bangladesh relations. Session II, ‘Positive Trends for the Future,’ was chaired by Vice Admiral Asaf Humayyun (retd), The PIIA member.

Dr. Rounaq Jahan, Distinguished Fellow, Centre for Policy Dialogue, Bangladesh, and former Adjunct Professor, Columbia University, USA, and author of Pakistan: Failure in National Integration spoke on “50 Years of Bangladesh: Achievements and Challenges”. In the concluding remarks by the chair, Vice Admiral Rtd Asaf Humayun said the youth of today has very little connection with Bangladesh. He encouraged the idea of diversity in Pakistani society, ranging from diversity in the opinion of thought, economy, and gender, concluding that not being able to manage diversity was the root cause of the separation.

